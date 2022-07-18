Business Lao market favoured by many Vietnamese investors: Trade counsellor The Lao market remains a destination of many Vietnamese investors as the two countries are neighbours and Laos recognises most of quality certifications from foreign exporting countries, according to Le Thi Phuong Hoa, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Laos.

Business Hanoi promotes regional linkages for development Hanoi authorities have been aware of the importance of production, districbution and demand-supply linkages with other localities to the development of the capital city.

Business Resilient firms see good chance to bounce back: Vietnam Report Although the 2020-2022 period was a tough time for both State-owned and private enterprises due to macro-economic fluctuations after the COVID-19 pandemic, it provided a good chance for businesses that managed to exist and make breakthrough growth, according to a report by Vietnam Report JSC.

Business Masan to build 149 million USD foodstuff centre in Hau Giang Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group has received permission to invest 3.5 trillion VND (149 million USD) in a Foodstuff Industry Centre project in Hau Giang province to produce foodstuff and cosmetic products.