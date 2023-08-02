Agriculture business association needed for Vietnam, UAE: Official
An agriculture business association between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) needs to be established to facilitate bilateral cooperation in this field, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien told at a regular press conference held by the ministry on August 1.
According to Tien, implementing a Prime Minister dispatch on supporting businesses in exporting black pepper, cinnamon, anise, and cashew nuts to the UAE market, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) will hold discussions with relevant ministries and agencies to set up an association that links Vietnamese farm produce exporters with importers and distributors in the UAE to facilitate information exchange, prevent fraudulent activities, and address trade disputes.
Nguyen Nhu Cuong, Director of the Plant Cultivation Department under the MARD, also stated that the establishment of such an association is needed for the development of various industries, especially those in special markets.
The ministry will collaborate with industry associations to provide support in terms of information and legal matters, enabling them to leverage their strength, truly becoming bridges between producers, traders and exporters, he said.
Industry associations serve as an "extended arm" of the state management agencies, acting as a liaison between the authorities and the relevant industries, Cuong said.
It also plays a critical role in providing feedback on mechanisms and policies to the state management agencies, Cuong added.
Previously, the Vietnam Pepper Association (VPA) informed that five containers of black pepper, anise, and cashew nuts worth 517,000 USD exported to the UAE were suspected of being involved in fraudulent and deceptive trade practices.
Four containers out of the shipment were removed from the port without payment and the other, which was planned to arrive at an UAE port on July 26, is facing problems as the original documents have been stolen./.