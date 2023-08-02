Business Reference exchange rate up 16 VND on August 2 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,773 VND/USD on August 2, up 16 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic July CPI inches up 0.45% The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.45% in July compared to June, with 10 groups of goods and services posting increases and one group experiencing a decline.

Business SeABank’s pre-tax profits exceed 85 million USD in first half of 2023 The Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank)’s pre-tax profits exceeded 2.01 trillion VND (over 85 million USD), with total outstanding loans of nearly 162 trillion VND, up 5.15% compared to December 31, 2022, according to the bank’s financial statement.

Business Opportunities for Vietnam to boost rice exports: official Rice export curbs by some countries like India, Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will offer opportunities to both Vietnamese exporters and farmers, heard a regular press conference held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) in Hanoi on August 1.