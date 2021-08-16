Business Infographic Industrial production index up 7.9 percent The national index of industrial production (IIP) increased 7.9 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic Vietnam's overseas investment rises by 2-3 times Vietnam's overseas investment rose by 2-3 times in the first seven months of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Infographic Development plan for Vietnam's e-commerce in 2021-2025 period The national plan on e-commerce development in the 2021-2025 period is integrated with current Vietnamese strategies and policies on participating in the Fourth Industrial Revolution toward developing a digital economy and promoting national digital transformation.