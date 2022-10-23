Exports exceeded 40 billion USD while imports totalled roughly 34 billion USD, up 15% and nearly 6%, respectively, year-on-year. This means the trade surplus of the sector mounted to nearly 7 billion USD, doubling the same period last year.



During the nine-month period, Vietnam exported nearly 17 billion USD worth of key agro products, a year-on-year increase of 7.5%. Shipments of major forestry products valued more than 13 billion USD and seafood, 8.5 billion USD, up nearly 11% and 38%, respectively.



The US remained Vietnam’s largest buyer. It was, again, followed by China and Japan. A total of nearly 4,600 Production Unit Codes and more than 1,410 Packing House Codes have been granted in Vietnam, enabling exporters to ship fresh fruits to major markets like China, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, and Japan./.

VNA