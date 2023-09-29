During the period, the total export-import turnover of agro-forestry-aquatic products hit 6.9 billion USD, down 7.5% year-on-year. Of which, nearly 38.5 billion USD was from exports.

In September alone, the export revenue of agro-forestry-aquatic products reached 4.8 billion USD, down 2.7% monthly and up 22% annually.

China, the US and Japan remained the top three export markets of Vietnamese farming products.

The ministry said, it will continue developing both domestic and export markets, while dealing with market-related issues to create favorable conditions for the export of agro-aquatic products to China, the US, the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union.

It will also help exporters make full use of free trade agreements as well as help firms secure new export contracts, protect trademarks and provide geographical indication for Vietnam's potential export products in foreign markets./.

VNA