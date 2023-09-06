Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese and foreign agricultural products will be introduced at the 23rd Vietnam International Agriculture Trade Fair (AgroViet 2023) which will be held in Hanoi from September 14-17.

There are about 200 booths and nearly 1,000 sq.m for displaying high-quality products from localities across Vietnam and other countries such as China, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Russia, and ASEAN nations.

Speaking at a press briefing to announce the trade fair on September 6, Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Minh Tien said that with the theme “Connecting value chains, developing ecological, sustainable agriculture”, the fair is expected to boost international cooperation, promote Vietnamese products and brand names.

It will also help enterprises and cooperatives to further exploit domestic and export markets, he said.

The latest technological advances, agricultural equipment and machines will be also introduced at the fair./.