Politics Infographic Vietnam's hallmarks in ASEAN Since it's official membership to the Association of Southeast Asian Region (ASEAN) in 1995, Vietnam has made remarkable contributions to the regional bloc.

ASEAN Infographic Drivers of future consumption in ASEAN ASEAN is the world’s third most populous economy and is projected to become the fourth largest economy by 2030. By then, domestic consumption, which powers roughly around 60 percent of ASEAN’s gross domestic product (GDP) today, is expected to double to 4 trillion USD.

ASEAN Infographic Remarkable milestones of ASEAN Since its official establishment in 1967, the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained several achievements.