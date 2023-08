Politics Infographic Vietnam-Italy strategic partnership Cooperation between Vietnam and Italy has been reinforced in various fields, such as the economy, national defence, justice, and the environment, since the two sides established a strategic partnership a decade ago.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Austria enjoying friendship, cooperative relations In the 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1972, the friendship and cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Austria have been actively developing in various fields, especially politics-diplomacy, economy-trade, development cooperation, and culture.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, Switzerland enjoy robust cooperation Vietnam and Switzerland have enjoyed thriving cooperation since they established ambassadorial-level diplomatic relations on October 11, 1971.