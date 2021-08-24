Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha attends the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Political Committee of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) held a meeting via videoconference on August 24 to debate draft resolutions to submit to the second plenary session of the 42nd AIPA General Assembly for approval.



The Vietnamese delegation, led by Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha, attended the discussion.



Participants focused on three major issues, namely strengthening cybersecurity and protecting database towards a self-reliance cyber space for ASEAN; promoting human security in the inclusive digital area in ASEAN; and increasing parliamentary diplomacy for the building of the ASEAN Community.



They reached consensus on four draft documents, including resolutions on the above issues and a report of the 12th AIPA Caucus meeting.

The Vietnamese delegation at the event (Photo: VNA)

At the event, the Vietnamese delegation gave a number of ideas on cybersecurity cooperation and data protection within ASEAN, and the promotion of human security as well as the enhancement of parliamentary diplomacy, while suggesting some solutions to bolster AIPA-ASEAN cooperation in these areas.



Amid complicated COVID-19 developments, Vietnam proposed all AIPA member parliaments increase the sharing of information and experience in pandemic prevention and control as well as their solutions to speed up economic recovery after the pandemic.



Vietnam also shared its experience in applying technological solutions serving tracing, alarming activities and social distancing and vaccination management.



Regarding measures to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy towards an ASEAN Community, the Vietnamese delegation highlighted the role of parliaments in institutionalising international commitments of member countries in both regional and global levels, along with strengthening supervision over the implementation of commitments within international conventions.



AIPA member parliaments should play a positive role in the issuance, adjustment and supplementation of legal documents with direct link to the promotion of mutual understanding and cooperation among countries on the foundation of equality and respect for each other legitimate rights and interest in line with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), thus reinforcing trust and ensuring principles of the UN Charter and the ASEAN Charter, helping to maintain peace, stability, security and boosting development.



Vietnam also stressed that parliamentary diplomacy needs to make more contributions to promoting diplomatic ties among countries and nations, while supporting the governments of ASEAN member countries to increase regional integration and involvement in building the ASEAN Community with respect for the law and taking people as its core, thus joining hands together to deal with global challenges like COVID-19./.



