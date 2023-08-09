ASEAN Venezuela, Czech Republic treasure relations with ASEAN Ceremonies to mark the 56th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967 - 2023) were held in Venezuela and the Czech Republic on August 8.

ASEAN Flag hoisting ceremonies mark ASEAN’s 56 founding anniversary A flag hoisting ceremony took place in New York city on August 8 to mark the 56th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967-2023).

Politics AIPA-44: Vietnam voices support for stronger role of youngsters A Vietnamese delegation attended the Young Parliamentarians of AIPA (YPA) Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 8 as part of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44).

ASEAN AIPA-44: Vietnam supports parliamentary actions for green transition The Vietnamese delegation has expressed support for parliamentary actions aimed at promoting green employment and skills to facilitate the process of transitioning to a green economy.