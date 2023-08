Speaker of the People's Representative Council (lower house) of Indonesia ( DPR ) Puan Maharani. (Photo: VNA)

The ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly ( AIPA ), through cooperation, can contribute to peace-building, development promotion, and addressing the current climate crisis, emphasised Speaker of the People's Representative Council (lower house) of Indonesia (DPR) Puan Maharani as part of her closing remarks at the AIPA’s 44th General Assembly (AIPA-44) on August 9.The official stated that AIPA needs to continue ensuring an inclusive and people-centred ASEAN that always takes actions against hunger, poverty, inequality, generating employment, and provides people with access to quality education and health care services. Additionally, it should collaborate with governments to turn global challenges into opportunities.Puan clarified that ASEAN, with a GDP of 3.9 trillion USD and a population of 680 million, needs to become a driving force of the global economy. To achieve this, the bloc needs a deeper economic integration and a larger role in the global supply chain.