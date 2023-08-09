AIPA-44: Member parliaments work together for peace, development
The ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), through cooperation, can contribute to peace-building, development promotion, and addressing the current climate crisis, emphasised Speaker of the People's Representative Council (lower house) of Indonesia (DPR) Puan Maharani as part of her closing remarks at the AIPA’s 44th General Assembly (AIPA-44) on August 9.
The official stated that AIPA needs to continue ensuring an inclusive and people-centred ASEAN that always takes actions against hunger, poverty, inequality, generating employment, and provides people with access to quality education and health care services. Additionally, it should collaborate with governments to turn global challenges into opportunities.
Puan clarified that ASEAN, with a GDP of 3.9 trillion USD and a population of 680 million, needs to become a driving force of the global economy. To achieve this, the bloc needs a deeper economic integration and a larger role in the global supply chain.
She expressed her hope that the commitments made at AIPA-44 will be translated into specific actions in each country's parliament, and will inspire everyone to work together to build a safer, more stable, and more prosperous Southeast Asian region and world.
At the closing session, the DPR speaker handed over the AIPA presidency gavel and rotating flag to President of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane. Laos is set to host the AIPA-45 in October 2024.
Earlier on the same day, the General Assembly held its second plenary session, focusing on three main agenda items – presenting and approving reports from AIPA committees, announcing the timing and location of the AIPA-45, and signing the Joint Communiqué./.
