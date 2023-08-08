At the event (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Vietnamese delegation has expressed support for parliamentary actions aimed at promoting green employment and skills to facilitate the process of transitioning to a green economy.



During the meeting of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Committee on Social Matters in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 8 within the framework of the 44th General Assembly of AIPA, the Vietnamese side offered opinions on a Resolution proposed by Indonesia, reiterating that green growth has been identified as a vital aspect of sustainable development.



They emphasised the need for a well-integrated, rational, and harmonious approach between socio-economic development and environmental protection, thus aiming to address the present needs without impacting future generations.



According to them, Vietnam’s green growth programme has been concretised through the National Green Growth Strategy for the 2011-2020 period with a vision towards 2050. However, it still meets difficulties in the implementation process due to limited awareness of ministries, agencies, local authorities and people as well as the lack of resources.



The Vietnamese delegation encouraged regional countries to establish sets of indicators to measure green growth for each nation, moving towards creating an ASEAN set of indicators for measuring green growth. This involves promoting the widespread adoption of cleaner production methods;minimising, conserving and improving the efficient use of natural resources, while reducing emissions, limiting pollution, and protecting environment quality and human health.



They also called on ASEAN member states to adopt solutions to enhancing labour productivity, reducing unemployment rates, especially among youths; decreasing informal employment, particularly for women, and transitioning the economic structure towards green economic objectives, green employment and sustainability.



Discussing a Resolution on addressing the challenges of youth employment for a secure and prosperous ASEAN, they said the recent pandemic crisis will affect each worker differently while the number of unemployed and untrained young people is expected to rise.



They suggested that particular attention should be given to vulnerable groups at high risk of unemployment./.