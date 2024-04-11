A plane of Air India (Source: Zee Business)

New Dehli (VNA) – Air India is launching a new route between New Delhi and Ho Chi Minh City starting on June 1st, the Indian national flag carrier announced on April 10.

The airlines will operate the direct flights on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The airline said it will serve the route with its two-class configured Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The new route will further strengthen Air India’s network of destinations in Southeast Asia, offer a new flight option to an increasing number of travelers between India and Vietnam, and open new connections for Vietnamese travelers to access Air India’s global route network.

The new service will also enable convenient one-stop connections to Vietnam via Delhi for traveler from the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe, the airline said.

Air India flies non-stop between India and four points in Southeast Asia, namely Singapore, Bangkok and Phuket (Thailand), and Yangon (Myanmar).

Currently, Vietnamese carriers Vietjet and Vietnam Airlines operate New Delhi - Ho Chi Minh City flights./.