Business Head of Government delegation for int'l economic trade negotiations appointed Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has just appointed Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan as head of the Government delegation for international economy and trade negotiations.

Business Reference exchange rate up 9 VND on July 5 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,813 VND/USD on July 5, up 9 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam hopes for stronger cooperation with WB in sustainable clean energy Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang on July 4 expressed her hope that Vietnam and the World Bank (WB) will step up their cooperation in the time ahead, prioritising the improvement of energy efficiency and sustainable clean energy.