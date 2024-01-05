Air routes from Can Tho airport reopened during lunar New Year Festival
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) – An air route connecting the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Taiwan (China) will be resumed to serve the increasing travel demand during the upcoming lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.
Accordingly, flights on the Can Tho – Taiwan route will be operated on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays from January 21. Flights from the Can Tho International Airport will take off at 2:30 pm, while return flights will land at the Can Tho International Airport at 10:45 pm of the same day.
Meanwhile, flights on the route between Can Tho and the Incheon International Airport of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been stably operated since late 2023 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday every week.
The resumption of the routes aims to create favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese to return home to celebrate Tet./.