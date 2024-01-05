Business Vietnamese firms invest nearly 421 million USD overseas in 2023 Vietnam’s overseas investment, including both newly-registered and adjusted capital, hit 420.9 million USD in 2023, down 21.2% from 2022, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Real estate market expected to roar back this year The domestic real estate market is believed to have reached the bottom and expected to roar back to life this year thanks to a slew of measures taken by the Government, ministries, agencies and localities.

Business RoK works to operate logistic centre in Vietnam The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) said on January 5 that it has kicked off a corporate body in Vietnam, paving the way for the operation of a logistics centre in the Southeast Asian country to support small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Business Manpower training crucial for foreign investment attraction As foreign-invested businesses always need high-quality human resources to apply new technologies, training skilled manpower is believed to help Vietnam attract more foreign investment.