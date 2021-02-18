Airlines asked to refuse violators of pandemic control regulations
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to refuse serving passengers who fail to fill in health declarations and follow pandemic prevention and control regulations.
Screening body temperature at airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to refuse serving passengers who fail to fill in health declarations and follow pandemic prevention and control regulations.
In a dispatch sent to units, the CAAV General Director asked units to remind its staff and passengers to seriously follow 5K requirements, including wearing masks, disinfection, no gathering, keeping distance and health declaration.
They were also required to install COVID-19 tracing app Bluezone to help authorities promptly discover infection cases.
Airline staff who directly contact with passengers must wear face shields and test for SARS-CoV-2 regularly to ensure they are negative to the virus before going to work.
Airports and airlines were assigned to continue reviewing current prevention and control measures and seriously following quarantine rules for crewmembers as guided by the Health Ministry.
Earlier, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines strengthened COVID-19 prevention and control measures for flights from Hanoi to southern localities to ensure safety for passengers and its staff.
Testing will be conducted randomly on passengers aboard flights from Hanoi, Quang Ninh and Hai Phong to Tan Son Nhat International Airport by the local health sector as a large number is returning the city after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays, Vietnam Airlines noted.
Passengers are required to wear facemasks throughout the flights, make health declarations and have their body temperatures measured before boarding.
Airplanes from Hanoi will be sprayed with disinfectants meeting international standards right after landing at airports in Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.
Other safety measures will also be adopted on all domestic flights of Vietnam Airlines./.