OLA English language academy offers 500 seats at Cambridge ESOL exams With more than 1 billion users globally, English is one of the three most popular languages in the world. Therefore, excellent English is the key for the young generation to open the door of knowledge and global integration. To this end, youngsters need to obtain international English certificates such as Cambridge ESOL, IELTS.

Mekong Delta to develop 1 million hectares of high-quality rice The Mekong Delta will plant one million hectares of high-quality rice in the coming time with the aim to improve farmers' income, ensure food security and serve export.

Scientists honoured with L'Oréal-UNESCO International Rising Talent Award The Jury of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the L'Oréal Foundation on June 22 presented the L'Oréal-UNESCO International Rising Talent Award in 2022 to Dr. Ho Thi Thanh Van, a chemicals scientist who is working at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Natural Resources and Environment.

HCM City's students to access AI teaching next academic year Ho Chi Minh City is planning to offer courses in artificial intelligence (AI) at all secondary and high schools, starting from the 2022-2023 academic year, according to the municipal Department of Education and Training.