Airlines ready for busy holiday travel
Air carriers said they are prepared for busy end-of-year holiday travel as the 2024 Lunar New Year (Tet) is approaching.
Hanoi (VNA) – Air carriers said they are prepared for busy end-of-year holiday travel as the 2024 Lunar New Year (Tet) is approaching.
Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), plans to fly up to 2.1 million passengers between January 25 and February 24, with nearly 550 flights added during the period.
The increased flights mainly connect Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi with Da Nang, Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hue, Da Lat, Can Tho, Nha Trang, Phu Yen and Phu Quoc.
Bamboo Airways has leased two more Airbus A320/A321 aircraft, raising its capacity by over 20% from January 1.
Vietravel Airlines said it has considered appropriate airfares during the holiday, while coordinating with aviation authorities to increase the frequency of flights with high travel demand.
Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) issued a document allowing night flights during the Tet holiday, and asking air carriers to take actions to minimise flight delays and cancellations, and intensify control to ensure aviation safety.
The CAAV also urged ground and aviation service providers to develop specific plans and measures to ensure the capacity to provide services during the holiday, and ensure sufficient resources and equipment to serve flights in accordance with airlines' operation plans./.