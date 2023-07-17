All five Vietnamese students participating in the 53rd International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2023 held in Japan from July 10-17 have brought home medals. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - All five Vietnamese students have brought home medals, including two golds, two silvers and one bronze medals, from the 53rd International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2023 held in Japan from July 10-17.

The two gold medals went to 12th grader Nguyen Tuan Phong from Bac Ninh province, and 11th grader Vo Hoang Hai from Hanoi.



The two silver medals were won by 12th grader Nguyen Tuan Duong of Hai Phong city and 12th grader Le Viet Hoang Anh of Thanh Hoa province.

The only bronze medal was taken by 12th grader Phan The Manh from Bac Ninh province.

IPhO 2023 is considered the biggest of its kind as it has attracted 398 students from 84 countries and territories across the world.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held at 09:30 (Japan time) on July 17./.