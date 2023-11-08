Politics Vietnam, Cambodia foster cooperation in military strategic research Major General Vu Cuong Quyet, head of the Vietnam Institute for Defence Strategy, had a working session with a delegation from the Department of Military Strategic Research under the General Command of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces led by General Meas Vanna in Hanoi on November 7.

Politics US senators submit bill on funding landmine clearance in Indochina Member of the US Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Tammy Baldwin of the Democratic Party from Wisconsin state, and Senator Jerry Moran of the Republican Party from Kansas state, have submitted a bipartisan bill that allocates funding for clearing landmines and other unexploded ordnances left over from the war in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Politics Prime Minister to field lawmakers’ questions at NA meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will take the floor to present a report, clarify various issues, and answers questions from the National Assembly (NA) deputies at the ongoing 15th NA’s 6th meeting on November 8.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.