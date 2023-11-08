Ambassador honoured for contributions to Vietnam-Canada relations
The Senate of Canada on November 7 held a ceremony to honour Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Vinh Quang, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.
Senator Victor Oh (fifth from right) and Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Vinh Quang (fourth from right) posing for a photo (Photo: VNA)
Senator Victor Oh, head of the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Association, expressed his hope that the ambassador will make more contributions to strengthening the two countries’ friendship and cooperation.
The bilateral relations have been nurtured and developed in various fields from trade, development cooperation, to education and culture, not only bringing about benefits for both sides, but also contributing to stability in the region and the world.
Senator Victor Oh (R) and Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Vinh Quang (Photo: VNA)He spoke highly of the people-to-people exchanges as the Vietnamese community in Canada has contributed to enriching the cultural diversity of this country and helped Canadians gain a general understanding of Vietnam.
The senator also shared his great impression about Vietnam's development through what he witnessed during his visit and attendance at the Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum in September, which focused on environmental challenges, circular economy and promotion of green energy initiatives. He affirmed that this is an important foundation to promote sustainable economic development and is a testament to Vietnam's commitment to a greener and more sustainable economic future./.