Ambassador meets Deputy Speaker of Tanzanian parliament
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, met with Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Tanzania Mussa Azzan Zungu on July 18 on the sidelines of the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.
Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang (R) meets with Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania Mussa Azzan Zungu in New York on July 18. (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) – Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, met with Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Tanzania Mussa Azzan Zungu on July 18 on the sidelines of the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.
Giang congratulated Tanzania on successfully presenting its voluntary national review on the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals at the forum.
He applauded the relations between the two countries as well as the sound cooperation between their NAs, especially within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).
The diplomat expressed his hope that Tanzania will send a delegation and contribute to the success of the IPU’s ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians to be hosted by Vietnam this September.
Giang also called on the Tanzanian Government and NA to continue supporting and ensuring the rights and interests of the Vietnamese community and businesses in the African country.
Congratulating Vietnam on its achievements in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, Deputy Speaker Mussa Azzan Zungu affirmed that his country will send representatives to the conference.
He also shared Giang’s view on bilateral relations and stated the Government and NA of Tanzania have always paid attention to and created the best possible conditions for the Vietnamese community and businesses to live and operate there./.