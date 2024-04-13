Rome (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung paid a working visit to Sicily from April 11-12 to boost comprehensive collaboration between Vietnamese localities and the southern Italian region as part of the Vietnam-Sicily Bridge programme.

Hung met with key Sicilian officials, including Regional President Renato Schifani, Prefect of Palermo Massimo Mariani, Prefect of Catania Maria Carmela Librizzi, Mayor of Palermo Roberto Lagalla, and Mayor of Catania Enrico Trantino.

At the meetings, Hung spoke highly of the strategic partnership and traditional friendship between Vietnam and Italy and introduced Vietnam's strengths and potential for cooperation, especially in the fields of economy, investment, cultural exchange and tourism.

He urged leaders of Sicily and the cities of Palermo and Catania to adopt policies and measures that prioritise and enhance cooperation with Vietnamese localities in green economy, renewable energy, and semiconductor industry.

Schifani confirmed the region's keen interest in boosting international trade cooperation with Vietnam, and specifically expressed his hope for Vietnam's engagement in a new airport project in Comiso.

Mayor of Palermo Lagalla expressed strong support for collaboration with Vietnam, specifically in the fields of agriculture, culture and arts, particularly with a project to promote performance exchanges between artists from the two countries at the Massimo Theater, the most unique and largest theater in Italy and the third largest in Europe after Paris and Vienna.

Mayor of Catania Trantino proposed a continued discussion on areas of cooperation that align with the strengths of both sides, expressing readiness to collaborate with the embassy to foster friendly relations, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

The prefects of the two cities expressed their willingness to actively support bilateral cooperation initiatives across various fields and increase the exchange of delegations.

At working sessions with the Sicily and Catania confederations of employers, the local business communities expressed their keen interest in stepping up cooperation with Vietnam, especially importing Vietnamese raw materials and finished steel products, tinplate, various types of wood, coffee, and other commodities. They were also ready to join promotional programmes, specialised trade fairs in Vietnam, and local cooperation activities in Italy throughout this year.

On the occasion, Hung delivered a presentation on Vietnam and Vietnam-Italy relations at the Rotary Catania Club. He also engaged in a discussion on leadership skills with 40 outstanding youth representatives across Italy at a seminar co-hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Sicily and Malta./.