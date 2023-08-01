Amended policies needed for science-technology development, innovation
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh
Chinh has requested relevant ministries and agencies to review and propose
amendments and supplements to mechanisms and policies in the field of science and technology, work out and comprehensive and
effective solutions to promote its development and innovative
initiatives.
In a recent document, the PM ordered breakthrough and comprehensive policies, and effective solutions to deal with difficulties and obstacles in a timely way and promote the development of science, technology, and innovation.
Attention must be paid to removing administrative
barriers in managing scientific and technological activities; establishing legal
frameworks for pilot and specific mechanisms for new economic models based on
science, technology, and innovative initiatives; and forming an open,
transparent, integrated, and sustainable science and technology market.
The Ministry of Finance has been tasked with working with the Ministry of Science and Technology and other relevant ministries and agencies to urgently study, amend, and supplement regulations related to finance, investment, and assets, especially capital allocation for scientific and technological activities in accordance with the fund mechanism; and improve the operational efficiency of science and technology development funds.
The document also underlined the need to remove obstacles and restrictions related to credit, capital, tax, land, and market access support
The Government Office is responsible for coordinating with and urging ministries and agencies to report to the PM before August 30./.