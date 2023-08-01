Amended policies needed for science-technology development, innovation.- Illustrative image (Photo: the Ministry of Science and Technology)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested relevant ministries and agencies to review and propose amendments and supplements to mechanisms and policies in the field of science and technology, work out and comprehensive and effective solutions to promote its development and innovative initiatives.



In a recent document, the PM ordered breakthrough and comprehensive policies, and effective solutions to deal with difficulties and obstacles in a timely way and promote the development of science, technology, and innovation.





Attention must be paid to removing administrative barriers in managing scientific and technological activities. - Illustrative image (Photo: congthuong.vn)

Attention must be paid to removing administrative barriers in managing scientific and technological activities; establishing legal frameworks for pilot and specific mechanisms for new economic models based on science, technology, and innovative initiatives; and forming an open, transparent, integrated, and sustainable science and technology market.



The Ministry of Finance has been tasked with working with the Ministry of Science and Technology and other relevant ministries and agencies to urgently study, amend, and supplement regulations related to finance, investment, and assets, especially capital allocation for scientific and technological activities in accordance with the fund mechanism; and improve the operational efficiency of science and technology development funds.



The document also underlined the need to remove obstacles and restrictions related to credit, capital, tax, land, and market access support



The Government Office is responsible for coordinating with and urging ministries and agencies to report to the PM before August 30./.

