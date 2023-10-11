Videos EU firms’ confidence in Vietnam increases again: EuroCham The European Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (EuroCham) has announced its Business Confidence Index for the third quarter of 2023. It showed that the index has regained its upward trajectory in the period, which offers a glimmer of hope for the Vietnamese business environment.

Videos Digital transformation helps enhance enterprises’ competitiveness Digital transformation is the most effective way to help businesses improve their capacity and competitiveness, and adapt to new trends and situations.

Business Honda Vietnam’s motorbike, auto sales increase in September Honda Vietnam on October 11 reported its increases of 24.3% and 78.5% in sales of motorbikes and automobiles, respectively, in September from the previous month.

Business 3rd Vietnam International Aviation Expo opens in HCM City The 3rd Vietnam International Aviation Expo opens in Ho Chi Minh City on October 11, featuring an exhibition and a series of symposiums on bringing about opportunities for partnerships, business expansion and investment.