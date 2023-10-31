Business HCM City plans to renovate Ben Thanh Market HCM City authorities are working on a project to renovate Ben Thanh Market, one of the city’s oldest wholesale markets.

Business Vietnam's exports to UK encounter challenges amid shifting policies, global conditions The export of Vietnamese goods to the United Kingdom (UK) is currently facing several challenges, attributed to both unfavourable international conditions and shifts in the UK’s trade and economic policies. Overcoming these hurdles will require increased proactive efforts from domestic businesses and regulatory authorities.

Business HCM City’s October CPI up 0.37% month on month The consumer price index (CPI) in October in Ho Chi Minh City increased by 0.37% from September, with rises seen in the prices of seven out of 11 groups of commodities used to calculate the index, the city’s Statistic Office reported on October 30.

Business Vietnam a potential investment market for retailers Vietnam, with a population of nearly 100 million people, is considered a potential investment market for famous retailers around the world, therefore, many foreign retailers have increased their investments.