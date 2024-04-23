Business Government’s action programme cracks down on illegal fishing A raft of measures to deal with illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing is included in the Government’s freshly issued action programme as the country is striving to clamp down on illegal fishing, or else it will be hit by the European Commission (EC)’s warning card.

Business Vietnam - an enticing destination for foreign investors: IMF expert Vietnam is an attractive destination for foreign investors thanks to its high, stable growth, large domestic market and young, well-educated human resources, said Paulo Medas, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team to Vietnam at the Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group (WB) held recently in the US.

Business More efforts needed to maintain export growth to China: Insiders Exporters should further strengthen trade connections and improve the quality of their goods to sustain export growth to China as this is no longer a "lenient" market, said insiders.