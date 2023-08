Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

) - A delegation from the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association VITAS ) and the Vietnam Leather , Footwear and Handbag Association (LEFASO) joined the 16th edition of the Sourcing at Magic (Magic Show) in the US city of Las Vegas from August 7-9, with 20 stalls.As part of the 2023 National Trade Promotion Programme approved by the Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade, it was also one of the annual series of market research and survey activities conducted in the US.The Magic Show gathered textile, apparel, leather and footwear products, with thousands of exporters, importers, wholesalers, and retailers from the US and various other countries around the world taking part. Its aim is to establish stable and sustainable trading relationships and cooperation, recover and maintain the global supply chain, especially during the post-COVID-19 period.Led by VITAS Vice President Truong Van Cam and LEFASO Vice President and Secretary General Phan Thi Thanh Xuan, the Vietnamese delegation consisted of 28 member enterprises.