Trade Counsellor and head of the Vietnam Trade Office in the US Do Ngoc Hung said in the first five months of this year, Vietnam remained the US’s eighth largest trade partner while the US continued to be the biggest importer of Vietnam. Trade surplus between two countries neared 40 billion USD, only behind China and Mexico.At present, Vietnam ranks second in the list of the biggest exporters of apparel, leather and footwear to the US, just behind China. New orders in the last two quarters of this year indicate that 'Made in Vietnam' products are increasingly popular in the US./.