Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Director of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) Le Tien Truong has said Vinatex will promote trade in Canada to tap opportunities brought by the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).



In the first five months of this year, the firm’s exports to Canada hit nearly 900 million USD, or 6 percent of Canada’s apparel imports. It hopes to earn about 1.5- 1.7 billion USD in Canada this year, taking more than 12 percent of market share.



Recently, Vinatex and its affiliates held a trade exchange, the second of its kind, with Canadian apparel importers and distributors.



Apart from clothing products, they also introduced knitted fabrics by domestic firms such as Dong Xuan, Hanosimex, Dong Phuong and Lien Phuong.



Truong said following the event, Canadian partners will sign more contracts because they value made-in-Vietnam textile and garment products.-VNA