In the 12lunar month, farmers and owners of apricot fields begin to prepare for their trees to bloom in time for the Lunar New Year.

Many new apricot varieties are being introduced to the market, notably one that is malleable and highly-resistant to disease that is attracting great demand of customers.

Merchants are pouring into Binh Dinh province, home to 2,000 apricot blossom farming households, to buy the best-looking apricot trees. With years of experience, Binh Dinh apricot growers are looking forward to a bountiful season./.

VNA