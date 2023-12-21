Business 19 SOEs post over 1.1 quadrillion VND in revenue The 19 parent groups and corporations under the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) have earned more than 1.1 quadrillion VND (45 billion USD) in revenue in 2023.

Travel Jeju Air launches new air route connecting Seoul with Da Lat A flight from Seoul of Jeju Air, the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s biggest low-cost carrier, landed in Lien Khuong airport, the central highland resort city of Da Lat (Lam Dong province) on 3:00 a.m December 21, marking the start of a direct route between Seoul and Lam Dong.

Business Programme helps improve Vietnamese youths’ digital business capacity As many as 20 million Vietnamese youths will receive support to improve their digital business capacity and develop their startups under a programme launched by the Supporting Centre for Youth’s Startup, and the Centre for Enabling Startups and Knowledge Transfer and the Centre for Student Support under the Vietnam National University - Hanoi, in Hanoi on December 20.

Business Vietravel Airlines plans to expand flight network to Japan next year Vietravel Airlines, a subsidiary of tour operator Viettravel, has held a meeting with representatives of Kagawa and Fukushima prefectures of Japan to share a plan to expand the flight network connecting Vietnam's tourist cities with the two Japanese localities.