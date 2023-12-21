Aquaculture exports hoped to reach 9.5 billion USD in 2024
The fisheries industry has set a target to earn 9.5 billion USD from exporting aquaculture products in 2024, heard a conference in Hanoi on December 21.
According to Tran Dinh Luan, General Director of the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the total aquaculture output is expected to reach approximately 9.22 million tonnes next year.
Apart from strengthening business connections with the seafood value chain, addressing market challenges for key products, the sector is persistently reducing fishing activities, increasing aquaculture, and developing maritime economy in a sustainable direction in adaptation to climate change and improving competitiveness for seafood products, Luan said.
Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)According to Nhu Van Can, vice general director of the Department of Fisheries, the country’s total fishery output in 2023 was estimated to top 9.2 million tonnes, up 2% compared to 2022. Of the figure, the exploitation and aquaculture outputs hit 3.86 million tonnes and 5.4 million tonnes, respectively.
Meanwhile, this year's aquaculture export revenue was estimated at 9.2 billion USD, equivalent to 92% of the set target.
The shrimp sector is the largest contributor to the total export turnover with about 3.45 billion USD, followed by tra fish (1.9 billion USD), mollusks (0.8 billion USD), and tuna (0.9 billion USD).
Duong Long Tri, vice secretary of the Vietnam Fisheries Association, stressed the need to increase aquaculture output and reduce fishing one, and to have appropriate processing and processing solutions to increase the value of key products, thus promoting export turnover.
Regarding fisheries management, participants said it is necessary to perfect electronic logbook software serving traceability of fisheries sources, and strengthen inspection and supervision of the implementation of regulations on fisheries management in localities.
Digitising data is a crucial foundation for transparently managing and operating the fisheries industry, they stressed./.