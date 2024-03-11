Argentine media highly values Sapa's beauty
Infobae, a renowned newspaper in Argentina, reported that Sapa resort town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai is one of the 16 most beautiful small towns in the world.
Infobae describes the beauty of Sapa with verdant green mountains, deep valleys, and cascading rice terraces. (Photo: Screenshots)
In its March 10 new trends column, Infobae cited the voting results of British travel magazine Time Out, describing the beauty of Sapa with verdant green mountains, deep valleys, and cascading rice terraces.
Visitors can reach Sapa by a train or coach, the magazine said, adding that from the local town square, tourists can see Mount Fansipan - the Roof of Indochina, and find markets selling delicious and unusual ingredients.
The surrounding area is scattered with tiny villages home to ancient Vietnamese tribes and hiking trails that wind up into the clouds, the magazine said.
Along with Sapa, which ranked 14th in the list, there are other towns in Asia including Wae Rebo of Indonesia, Ogimachi of Japan, and Ghandruk of Nepal./.