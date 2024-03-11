Travel Quang Nam taps sea, island potential for tourism development Boasting a coastline of 125 kilometres with stunning beaches such as Cua Dai, An Bang, Ha My and Tam Thanh, together with a wide range of small and large islands, the central province of Quang Nam has worked to capitalise on its resources for tourism development.

Travel Theme-based tours to inspire traveller interest in Vietnam As tourism demand diversifies, new and interesting products tailored to the taste of each tourist group have been launched to better serve and attract visitors.

Travel Can Tho, German city eye green tourism cooperation Authorities of Can Tho and a delegation from Germany’s Wernigerode city led by Mayor Tobias Kascha agreed to strengthen cooperation in various fields, with a focus on sustainable green tourism, during a working session in the Mekong Delta city on March 8.