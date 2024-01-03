World COVID-19 cases increase in Thailand after New Year holiday Thailand is witnessing a rising number of COVID-19 cases after the New Year holiday, with those hospitalised up 7% on last week, according to an epidemiologist at Chulalongkorn University.

World Malaysia applies tax on imported goods bought online Online retail companies in Malaysia have started collecting low-value goods (LVG) taxes on imported goods below 500 RM (108.64 USD).

World Indonesia welcomes over 10.4 million foreign tourists in 11 months Indonesia received over 10.4 million foreign tourists in the first 11 months of 2023, marking a 110.8% increase compared to the same period in 2022, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) announced on January 2.

World Thailand promotes debt rescheduling for SMEs Thailand has kicked off a debt suspension and relief programme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as part of the government's commitment to address the problem.