Society All health administrative procedures now at online public services level 4 The Ministry of Health announced that it has completed providing online public health services level 4 for all administrative procedures under the management of the health sector after six months of implementation.

Society More citizens brought home from Japan A flight conducted by budget carrier Vietjet Air brought 225 Vietnamese citizens back to Vietnam from Japan on June 30.

Society Vietnamese Red Army soldiers remembered Groups of patriotic young Vietnamese started being sent to the Soviet Union to study in 1926, under an initiative from Nguyen Ai Quoc, a pseudonym of late President Ho Chi Minh. Years later, when World War II broke out, a number of the young men in the latest group decided to join the Red Army and fight the Nazis. Many fought bravely and laid down their lives. Among them was Ly Phu San.