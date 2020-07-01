Army honoured for pioneering role in pandemic combat
A ceremony was held in Hanoi on June 30 night to honour agencies, collectives and individuals for their contributions to the fight against COVID-19, with the Vietnam People’s Army among the main forces working on the frontline of the combat.
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
In her remarks at the event, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan lauded the efforts of the army, especially military medical workers, border guards, officers and soldiers working in quarantined facilities, and members of the steering board for COVID-19 prevention and control of the Ministry of National Defence.
Their spirit has set examples and become a source of momentum for people nationwide to fight the disease and spur socio-economic development, the top legislator said.
She said the pandemic is still developing complicatedly and may last longer, which requires greater efforts to contain its spread and prevent infections within the community.
“Epidemic prevention is the foundation for the country to fully restore socio-economic activities and grow stronger after the epidemic is put under control globally,” Ngan stressed.
The NA Chairwoman, therefore, urged the army to maintain vigilance, enhance combat readiness, and resolutely and persistently safeguard national border, sea and island sovereignty, keeping a peaceful and stable environment for national construction and development.
The spirit of “fighting the pandemic is like fighting an enemy” should be carried forward, she said, asking the army to adopt suitable solutions to not only COVID-19 but also other non-traditional security challenges.
The chief legislator called on people and comrades nationwide to promote their social responsibility and stay resolved to prevent the return of the pandemic among the community.
Ministries, agencies and localities also need to roll out concrete and effective solutions to remove difficulties in production and business, and ensure social welfare, thus enabling the country to move forward after COVID-19, Ngan said./.