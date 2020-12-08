Politics Regional summits to create environment for sustainable development Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s participation in several regional summits – ACMECS-9, CLMV-10 and CLV-11 -, to be held virtually on December 9, reflects the importance that Vietnam attaches to ACMECS, CLMV and CLV cooperation.

Politics Ample room for Vietnam-Philippines strategic partnership: seminar There is ample room for the Vietnam-Philippines strategic partnership to grow intensively and extensively, heard a seminar in Hanoi on December 8.

Politics Condolences to Pakistan over death of former Prime Minister Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 8 cabled a message of condolences to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan over the passing of former Prime Minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

Politics Politburo discusses finalisation of National Party Congress documents Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a Politburo meeting in Hanoi on December 8 to fine-tune the draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress.