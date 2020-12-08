Army reviews Party, political work in 2020
General Luong Cuong, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, and Chairman of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA)’s General Department of Politics, chaired a conference in Hanoi on December 8 to review the armed forces’ performance in Party affairs and political work in 2020.
General Luong Cuong, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, and Chairman of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA)’s General Department of Politics, speaks at the conference. (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - General Luong Cuong, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, and Chairman of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA)’s General Department of Politics, chaired a conference in Hanoi on December 8 to review the armed forces’ performance in Party affairs and political work in 2020.
Sen. Lieut. Gen. Do Can, Vice Chairman of the General Department of Politics, said the army has strictly implemented instructions and resolutions from the Central Party Committee, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence, closely followed military and defence tasks, and completed both regular and irregular tasks comprehensively.
Political education, ideological leadership, and communications work were fully performed, contributing to maintaining the Party’s ideology battlefield and promoting the determination of officers and soldiers.
The military continues to be the vanguard in the fight against wrong and hostile views, thus ramping up the protection of the Party’s ideological basis, he noted.
Special attention has been given to improving the quality of Party building and inspection work, contributing to building strong military Party organisations, Can stressed, noting that the organisation of Party congresses at all levels and the 11th Congress of the Army’s Party Organisation were organised based strictly on principles.
The review and supplementation of personnel planning and personnel preparation for Party Committees at all levels in the military in the 2020-2025 term, as well as the introduction of military officers as candidates for the Central Party Committee in the 13th tenure, were implemented seriously and effectively.
Participants at the conference discussed the orientations and tasks for the Party and political work in 2021, stressing the need to promote the Party’s absolute and direct leadership in all activities in the army as well as the pioneering role of Party cadres and members, towards further promoting the heroic traditions, position, and prestige of the VPA./.