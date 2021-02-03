Art programme celebrates 13th National Party Congress
A special art programme to celebrate the success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam was held last night in Hanoi’s My Dinh National Stadium.
A rehearsal for the special art programme to celebrate the success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. (Photo: congly.vn)
Themed 'Aspiration – Shining', the programme was organised by the Central Publicity Department of the Party Central Committee, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Hanoi People's Committee and VTV.
Inspired by the theme throughout the Congress, the programme featured performances of more than 1,800 distinguished Vietnamese artists.
The performing section consisted of three chapters entitled 'Under the Glorious Party Flag', 'Spring Presented to the Party' and the 'Great New Road'.
The drum performance by 500 artists opened 'Under the Glorious Party Flag', which was followed by popular songs praising the Party, President Ho Chi Minh and the nation.
Chapter two – 'Spring Presented to the Party' – included performances bearing regional identity in all parts of the country, highlighting the solidarity and unity of Vietnamese people under the leadership of the Party.
Meanwhile, chapter three presented new and youthful songs to introduce to the audience about a developing Vietnam which is integrating to the world.
The programme ended with the performance of nearly 1,000 artists including 50 children, 200 strong choir, 250 dancers and 400 actors in the ensemble.
“This is the most special, spectacular and meaningful art programme of this year,” said Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien at a rehearsal for the programme.
“All of its contents were developed and prepared since November of last year. In particular, the theme ‘Aspiration – Shining’ was the pride of the organisation board as it was frequently mentioned during the 13th National Congress,” he added.
According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong, all artists were tested for the coronavirus to ensure the safety of all attendees.
The audience size was also reduced due to the reoccurrence of the pandemic. All attendees were required to wear masks and wash their hands with sanitiser./.