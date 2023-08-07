The programme kicked off the Ho Chi Minh City River Festival, which is being organised for the first time to promote the city’s culture and history and make use of its waterways to boost the local economy and tourism sector.



It combined traditional stage settings with modern sound and lighting effects, creating a unique experience for audience members. It highlighted the livelihoods of Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh - HCM City over the past 300 years.

“Sai Gon - Tales of the River” features 3D technology, a water music system, and high-power laser lights, among other modern twists. Nearly 700 performers and artisans took part in the performance, held along the Saigon River for the first time.



There were five chapters - “Reclamation”, “Opening the realm”, “On the dock under the boat”, “Pearl of the Far East”, and “Brilliant riverside city”.



“Sai Gon - Tales of the River” not only attracts domestic and foreign tourists to HCM City to enjoy the amazing show, but also helps turn the Saigon River into an attractive destination for tourism, culture, and the arts./.

VNA