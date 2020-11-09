ASEAN 2020: ASEAN Women CEO Summit
The ASEAN Women CEO Summit was held in Hanoi on November 9 under the theme “Making change for stronger and more responsive women entrepreneur community”. Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh attended the conference.
Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)
The ASEAN Women CEO Summit was held in Hanoi on November 9 under the theme “Making change for stronger and more responsive women entrepreneur community” (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs Council speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (C) at the conference (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vu Tien Loc speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)