ASEAN 2020: Dialogue and cooperation for regional peace, stability, security
The 23rd ASEAN+3 Summit and 15th East Asia Summit along with a series of ASEAN+1 summits are scheduled to take place on November 14 as part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong address the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The ASEAN – US Summit is expected to discuss orientations and measures to implement the ASEAN – US strategic partnership, making the two sides’ cooperation more substantial and effective, and exchange views on international and regional of shared concern.
ASEAN and the US officially set up their dialogue ties in 1977. The US joined the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) in July 2009, and was among first dialogue partners to establish a diplomatic mission at ASEAN and sent its resident ambassador to ASEAN in 2010.
The two sides set up the strategic partnership at the third ASEAN – US held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in November 2015.
At the 22nd ASEAN 3 Summit between ASEAN and China, Japan and the Republic of Korea which took place within the framework of the 35th ASEAN Summit and related meeting in Thailand, leaders affirmed the importance of the ASEAN 3 cooperation mechanism toward peace, security and prosperity in the region based on the principles of trust, respect and interest sharing.
The East Asia Summit (EAS) process was formed in 2005 with the first meeting held in Kuala Lumpur. The event saw the participation of 10 ASEAN member countries, Australia, China, Japan, India, the RoK and New Zealand.
At the first EAS meeting, leaders signed the Kuala Lumpur Declaration of the East Asia Summit. At the 34th EAS meeting, participating countries said that this was the leading dialogue mechanism on security, strategies in the region.
Also on November 14, the ASEAN smart logistics network will be launched with the introduction of first project – Vinh Phuc ICD Logistic Centre in (SuperPort) in the northern province of Vinh Phuc.
The 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits, chaired by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, are running virtually from November 12 to 15. It offers opportunities for ASEAN member nations to comprehensively evaluate the results of intra-bloc cooperation as well as cooperation between the group and its partners, towards setting priorities for the next stage./.