ASEAN 2020: Japan stands ready to help ASEAN reduce emissions
Tokyo (VNA) – Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide will convey his country’s willingness to provide assistance to ASEAN member countries to cut their emissions while attending the upcoming ASEAN-Japan Summit, Japan’s national broadcaster NHK said on November 11.
Suga is also expected to explain Japan’s commitment to reducing the country’s carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.
According to the broadcaster, anti-coronavirus measures are high on the agenda of the leaders of Japan and ten ASEAN members. Participants will confirm the establishment of an ASEAN centre for the control of infectious diseases. Japan has pledged to make financial contribution to the plan.
Suga will attend other meetings, such as the East Asia Summit where he is expected to call for unity on maritime security to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. He also hopes to exchange views on the situation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
Themed “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN”, the 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits will be held online on November 12-15./.