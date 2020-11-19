Business ASEAN energy ministers, IEA gather at online dialogue A dialogue was held between ASEAN energy ministers and the International Energy Agency (IEA) via videoconference in Hanoi on November 19.

ASEAN Senior defence officials in ASEAN, partners discuss preparations for ADMM+ The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus (ADSOM+) was held online on November 19 under the chair of Deputy Defence Minister, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh.

ASEAN Myanmar commends Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 Despite challenges in the region, under Vietnam’s chairmanship, ASEAN has reached greater heights and further shown its unity and resilience to the world with the spirit of “cohesive and responsive ASEAN”, Myanmar Ambassador to ASEAN Aung Myo Myint has said.