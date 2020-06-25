ASEAN 2020: Youth cooperation helps tighten links within ASEAN Community
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chairs the 21st ASEAN Political Security Community Council Meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Promoting the role of youth in ASEAN will contribute not only to intensifying the sustainability of development strategies but also to tightening solidarity and friendship among countries in the region and the world.
Over recent years, youth cooperation within the framework of ASEAN and ASEAN Plus has made major contributions to the implementation of the bloc’s priorities.
Programmes, conferences, and projects with diverse themes have been dedicated to young people in ASEAN member states, with a focus on environmental protection and climate change response, helping the young improve their skills and supporting them in start-up activities.
Notable events include the rotary biennial ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Youth (AMMY), the annual ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Youth (SOMY), the AMMY Plus, the SOMY Plus, and the ASEAN Youth Day Meeting.
To build and promote its position in the region, Japan has paid special attention to youth - the leaders of the future - through initiating many cooperation activities, in particular the Ship for the Southeast Asian Youth Programme (SSEAYP), the JICA Training Programme for Young Leaders, and the Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (JENESYS).
The first ASEAN Plus China Ministerial Meeting on Youth in 2004 approved the Beijing Declaration on ASEAN-China Youth Cooperation and a joint Action Plan to carry out the declaration. Accordingly, China hosts seminars, forums, and exchanges between young ASEAN and Chinese people every year, such as the ASEAN-China Youth Camp and the Mekong-Lancang Programme.
Meanwhile, the Republic of Korea (RoK) has initiated and hosted several youth cooperation activities with ASEAN, including the ASEAN-Korea Future-Oriented Exchange Programme and the ASEAN-Korea Frontier Forum.
This year, as Vietnam assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship, the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union will hold a range of activities, including a meeting between ASEAN youth and senior leaders on the sidelines of the 36th ASEAN Summit, the expanded ASEAN Youth Volunteer Programme, the ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs Forum, the fourth ASEAN University Student Council Union (AUSCU) Conference, the ASEAN Youth Leadership Summit, and the ASEAN Plus Three Conference for Young Scientists.
Its active organisation and participation in youth collaboration demonstrates Vietnam’s responsibility and helps heighten its role in the region and fosters domestic youth movements, contributing to affirming the Party and State’s policy of promoting cooperation with ASEAN and ASEAN Plus Three countries./.