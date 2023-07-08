(Photo: https://voi.id/)

Jakarta (VNA) - The ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia will hold the ASEAN Energy Business Forum 2023 (AEBF) themed "Accelerating Energy Connectivity to Achieve ASEAN's Sustainable Growth" on August 24-26 in Bali, Indonesia.



In a statement, ACE said AEBF aims to gather stakeholders from ASEAN to discuss and work together in accelerating energy connections for the regional energy sector's development.



Jisman P. Hutajulu, Director General of Electricity at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and Senior Official on Energy (SOE) Leader of Indonesia said the forum will offer a venue for stakeholders to jointly discuss important topics, such as electric vehicles, sustainable fuel, and energy security.

Dr. Nuki Agya Utama, Executive Director of ACE emphasized ACE's full commitment to support Indonesia as Chair of ASEAN this year, especially in the energy field.

By facilitating productive dialogue, exchange of insight, and cooperation development, AEBF supports Indonesia's efforts to display ASEAN's potential energy and encourage regional energy cooperation, Nuki said.

The organisation of the AEBF also coincides with the 41st ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) and the 3rd ASEAN International Conference on Energy and Environment (AICEE), to strengthen its impact and significance.

AEBF also held the Awarding Ceremony of ASEAN Energy Awards which acknowledged and appreciated industry players for their contribution to the development of the energy sector. This award ceremony will be attended by 10 ASEAN ministers of energy. /.