ASEAN and partners have pledged nearly 8 million USD in humanitarian aid to Myanmar at a meeting held virtually on August 18. (Photo: VNA)



Jakarta (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and partners have committed to provide nearly 8 million USD in humanitarian assistance for Myanmar.



The commitment was reached at a conference calling for humanitarian assistance to Myanmar which was virtually held on August 18 under the chair of ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi. The conference was attended by Foreign Ministers of ASEAN countries and representatives of many partners.



In his opening remarks as the ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance Coordinator, Dato Lim highlighted the worrying situation in Myanmar, especially the COVID-19 situation, and called for strong support for the Myanmar people in the spirit of "One ASEAN, One Response".



The ASEAN Secretary-General stressed that the success of ASEAN's mission "depends on the collective support of ASEAN member states and partners, as well as ASEAN's ability to work with partners and friends," including agencies of the United Nations (UN), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).



The ASEAN Chair's Special Envoy for Myanmar, Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, called on ASEAN and its partners to join hands to help the country mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. He also affirmed that ASEAN's humanitarian assistance to the Myanmar people is "the true expression of the 'ASEAN Way' to help our brothers and sisters who are struggling due to recent developments and the COVID-19 pandemic.”



For her part, the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener said that under the leadership of the UN Resident Coordinator and the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, humanitarian organisations which are in Myanmar will work to strengthen cooperation and seek more support with the ASEAN AHA Centre.



According to the ASEAN Secretariat, the ASEAN Work Plan led by the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance in Disaster Management (AHA Centre) will focus primarily on measures to save the lives of the Myanmar people through providing medical supplies and COVID-19 vaccines, before proceeding on life stabilisation solutions. This initiative contributes to the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus agreed at the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting held in April./.