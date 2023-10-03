At the match between Cambodian and Vietnamese teams (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The ASEAN Army Men's Volleyball Tournament 2023, with the participation of 7 teams from ASEAN countries, commenced with a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on October 3.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Van Nghia said via the tournament, military personnel from ASEAN member states will have the opportunity to share experience and improve skills, contributing to the common development of high-performance sports in each nation.

The event is also expected to raise participants' understanding about Vietnam, its culture and people while tightening traditional friendship among regional armies.

Underway from October 3-8, the tournament features the participation of 160 coaches and athletes from Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, and the host nation, Vietnam.

It is divided into two groups, with Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia in Group A while Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Thailand in Group B.

During the group stage, teams will compete in a round-robin format, with points awarded to determine the rankings for the semi-finals. The top teams will advance to the finals, and there will also be a match for the third-place prize.

Following the opening ceremony, the first match took place between the Vietnamese and Cambodian teams/.



