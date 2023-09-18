World Demand slump hampers Malaysia’s economic growth RAM Rating Services Bhd (RAM Ratings) forecast that the Malaysian economy possibly faces formidable challenges in the remaining months of this year amidst soft global demand and other headwinds.

ASEAN Cambodia expects to export 1 million tonnes of rice by 2025 Cambodia is confident of realising its goal of exporting 1 million tonnes of rice by 2025 as exports have reached over 400,000 tonnes in the first eight months of this year.

ASEAN Malaysia aims to lead global halal market All relevant departments and agencies will be coordinated under a single cabinet committee with the aim of bringing Malaysia’s halal industry to a more competitive level, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said.

ASEAN Thailand considers raising minimum daily wage Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on September 12 that his government will ask employers to raise the minimum daily wage to 400 THB (11.4 USD) as soon as possible.