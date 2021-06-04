World EAEU-ASEAN Business Dialogue held within SPIEF-2021 framework The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) – ASEAN Business Dialogue took place within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 (SPIEF) on June 3 via both online and in-person formats under the chair of Chairman of the Russia-ASEAN Business Council Ivan Polyakov.

World ASEAN envoys to meet junta leader in Myanmar Envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrived in Myanmar on June 3 ahead of planned meetings with the military junta on seeking solutions to the country’s political crisis.

ASEAN Laos, Thailand work to curb spread of COVID-19 The Lao Ministry of Health recorded only nine cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, including six community infections and three imported.

ASEAN EU, ASEAN discuss important regional issues The European Union (EU)’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has discussed regional stability with ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi during his first official visit to Indonesia.