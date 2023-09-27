World Vietnam – second biggest exporter of Cambodia China, Vietnam and Thailand shipped more than 11.5 billion USD worth of goods to Cambodia, making up around 70.8% of the country’s total imports of 16.3 billion USD in the first eight months of 2023, according to the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) of Cambodia.

World Thailand’s exports rise for first time after 10 months Thailand’s exports in August increased by 2.6% year on year for the first time after dropping continuously in 10 months, Permanent Secretary of Commerce Kirati Ratchano said on September 26.

World Laos encourages use of electric vehicles The Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce has rolled out measures to promote electric vehicles (EVs), a type of vehicle that uses clean energy and protects the environment.

World Myanmar's hot air balloon festival to resume after 3-year halt Myanmar's renowned hot air balloon festival in Taunggyi, Shan state will resume this year after being suspended for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on September 25.