ASEAN Vietnamese ambassador pays working visit to Brazilian state Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Pham Thi Kim Hoa paid a working visit to Amazonas state on April 25-28, in the framework of the working programme of the ASEAN Committee in Brazil (ACB).

ASEAN Timor Leste athletes to compete at seven sports in SEA Games 31 Athletes of Timor Leste will compete at seven sports of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), to be hosted by Vietnam from May 12 to 23.