The ASEAN Ceramics Expo 2023 is scheduled to be held in Hanoi from November 28 - 30. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The ASEAN Ceramics Expo 2023, Southeast Asia’s leading international exhibition of machinery, technology, and materials for manufacturing white-ware, heavy clay and advanced ceramics, is scheduled to be held in Hanoi from November 28 - 30.

Nguyen Huu Tho, deputy director of the Department of Building Materials under the Ministry of Construction, underscored the significance of the event in terms of accelerating innovation, cooperation, and growth in the ASEAN region, while also devising future orientations for the ceramics industry in the region in general and Vietnam in particular.

Michael Wilton, CEO and managing director of MMI Asia Pte Ltd, emphasised that there are plenty of opportunities for the sector in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, to boost exports to the Asia-Pacific region, the US, and various European markets.

He stressed that the company has committed to showcasing cutting-edge machinery and equipment, technologies, materials, and production methods as a way of supporting the further development and advancement of the industry in the region.

The event is to attract more than 200 companies and brands from around the world and over 3,000 visitors. In addition, a series of seminars will also be held on the occasion, along with field trips to ceramics factories.

The event takes place annually in Thailand and Vietnam on alternate years, and this is the 7th edition.

ASEAN Ceramics provides the ASEAN region access to the world’s leading technologies, equipment, solutions, know-how and best practices available in the market. Suppliers to the industry will meet, network and showcase their expertise to the key buyers from the region, and strengthen or establish their foothold in the world’s most dynamic region for the ceramics industry.

Since 2013, ASEAN Ceramics has been attracting more than 4,000 international exhibitors, buyers, conference speakers and delegates annually./.