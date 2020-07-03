Jakarta (VNA) – The ASEAN-China Short Video Contest with the theme “Friendship and Cooperation” was launched on July 3.

Speaking at the online launch ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Deng Xijun underlined that the contest will strengthen China-ASEAN people-to-people exchanges, a priority on cooperation agenda last year when the two sides celebrated the China-ASEAN Year of Media Exchange.

He also voiced his hope that the event will attract new ideas that will deepen the digital technology-driven exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN.

For his part, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for Community and Corporate Affairs Michael Tene said that the ASEAN cooperation with China continues to flourish despite the adverse effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The video contest is hoped to provide young people with a podium to share their voices using the power of digital tools to raise awareness about various aspects of the ASEAN-China relations, he noted./.