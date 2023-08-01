World ASEAN, Latin America strengthen connectivity The 2023 ASEAN Family Day has been organised in Caracas by the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and the ASEAN Committee in Caracas (ACC) on the occasion of the 56th anniversary of ASEAN and the 28th anniversary of Vietnam’s accession to ASEAN.

World Cambodia warns of flooding due to Mekong River’s rising water level The Cambodian Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on July 31 issued a flood warning as the water level of the Mekong River is expected to rise the coming days, especially in its northern region.

World Thai economy continues to recover in June The Thai economic recovery remained on track in June, with the tourism sector expanding on higher foreign tourist arrivals and exports decreasing, according to the Bank of Thailand (BoT).

World Philippines, EU agree to resume free trade talks The Philippines and the European Union (EU) on July 31 agreed to revitalise trade and relaunch free trade agreements (FTA) talks.